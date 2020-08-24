James “Jim” Arnwine, 77

James ‘Jim’ Arnwine, age 77, of Tazewell TN was born November 6, 1942 and passed away on August 17, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents Paul & Marie Arnwine and sister Doris Jean Poole.

Jim is survived by his wife Pat Arnwine. Children Angela Arnwine Breeding and Anthony Arnwine. Grandchildren Ashley Arnwine, Alston Breeding, Paul Issac Arnwine, Mason Surber, and Jaxon Surber. Sister Rita (Mike) Stanifer. Nieces and nephews Tia Roop, Kim Vandyke, and Michael Crutchfield.

The family will receive friends Thursday August 20th from 5 until 8 PM at Coffey Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Friday August 21st at 2 PM in the Coffey Funeral Home Chapel. A graveside service will follow in Fairview Cemetery.

Minister: Rev. Danny Sexton;

Pallbearers: Donnie Noe, Larry Burke, Kenny Eastridge, Larry Burke, Gage Noe, John Whitaker, Jimmy Cupp, and Allen Dearing.

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.