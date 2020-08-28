Photo gallery: CHS wins big over Union 41-6
Claiborne defeated Union County 41-6 under the lights at Claiborne High School, August 28. The Bulldogs looked sharp the first half but let up some during the second but were still able to come away with a nice win just before the rain began to fall. Here are a few photos from the game, please enjoy and look for more on the website and in print.
Allen Earl / Sports
