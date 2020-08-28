William Clint Thompson Sr., 91

Willi am Clint Thompson Sr., age 91 of Middlesboro, KY, went home to be with the Lord on August 28, 2020.

He had been a faithful servant of his church and community most of his life. He pastored many churches and served as Chaplain at the Middlesboro Appalachian Regional Hospital for over 20 years. He has spent the last 3 years in the Middlesboro Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and continued to visit and encourage his fellow residents.

He left behind 3 children; his daughter, Joyce Thompson Martin (Randy) of Canton, GA, 2 sons, Donald Thompson of Middlesboro, KY, and William Thompson Jr. (Debbie) of Knoxville, TN., 5 grandchildren – DJ Thompson, Casey Martin, Lauren Martin Burns, Wesley Thompson and Sarah Beth Thompson Sanchez, 10 great-grandchildren, his beloved sister Pauline Thompson Owens, as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife Gwendolyn Webb Thompson, daughter Betty Sue Thompson, 7 siblings – Floyd Thompson, Fred Thompson, Bessie Thompson Cawood, DuBois Thompson, Janice Thompson Sampson, Etta Thompson Givens, and Louie Thompson.

A “Drive-By” visitation for friends will be held from 12:30 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Green Hills Funeral Home.

The family will have private funeral services with Dr. William Boyd Bingham III presiding.

Interment will follow at Green Hills Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Binghamtown Baptist Church or a charity of your choice.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Thompson Family.

