Joseph E. Maynard, 82

Joseph E. Maynard, age 82, of Tazewell, TN, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 5th, 2020 at Morristown-Hamblen Hospital in Morristown, TN. H e was born September 3, 1938 in Pikeville, KY as the oldest of 10 children. He worked as a dental lab technician for over 40 years, owning his own laboratory “Maynard Dental Ceramics” for many years. He was a longtime member and faithful Deacon of the Church of God at Maynardville, TN. He is preceded in death by his: Parents: Shirley and Myrtle (Smith) Maynard Daughter: Stella Miller

Brother: Wallace “Brother” Maynard Sister: Louise Reed He is survived by his: Daughter: Candice Johnson and husband Larry Brothers: Kenny Maynard Cecil Maynard and wife Bonnie Sisters: Ernestine Andersen

Luna Gordon Shirley Reed and husband Jr. Dorothy Brown and husband Sherman Connie Scott and husband James "Bo" Grandchildren: Gracie and Preston Johnson Joseph Tucker Sandy Hanna and husband Scott Great grandchildren: Ethan Tucker, Stella and Luna Hanna Aunt: Birdie Wolford and husband Bronson A host of many other family and friends The family will receive friends Tuesday, September 8th from 5PM until 7PM with funeral services to follow at 7PM in the Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. A.V. King, the Rev. Charles McClure Jr. and the Rev. Eddie Muncey officiating. Music will be provided by the McClure family. Family and friends will meet at the Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home at 10AM Wednesday, September 9th to go in procession to the Irish Memorial Gardens for graveside services.Pallbearers: Kenny Maynard, Jr. Reed, Wayne Reed, Larry Johnson, Bud Smith and Greg Miracle