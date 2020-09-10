Clyde Fuston Peters, 86

Clyde Fuston Peters, age 86 of Knoxville, TN went to be with the Lord on September 8, 2020. He was the son of Reverend E.J. Peters and Nellie Williams Peters of Harrogate, TN. He was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters, and four brothers.

Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Margaret Chumley Peters; Daughter Jacki Alverez (Joe) of Lakeland, FL; Daughter Tonya Griffin (Wayne) of Ormond Beach, FL; Step-Daughter Chandelle Porter Gibbs (Todd) of Knoxville,TN; Step-Son Mitchell Taylor (Tina) of Harrogate, TN; Step-Son Freddie Porter (Christina) of Morristown, TN. Grandchildren: Michael Barrett of GA, Steven Burnside of FL, Brian Taylor of TN, Michelle Taylor Madron (Brett) of TN, Kiona Porter of TN, Skyla Porter of TN, Logan Brehm of TN, and Joshua Ricketts of TN; Great Grandchildren: Levi, Grace and Joseph Madron of Tn. A large number of special nieces and nephews.

Clyde was a charter member of New Beginning Baptist Church where he remained until death. He was a member of the American Quarter Horse Association for many many years.

He owned his own auto body repair business (Clyde’s Body Shop) for over 30 years, after retiring from quarter horse training in Florida and moving back to Tenn. He never met a stranger and was loyal to his friends and family taking his time to listen to everyone anytime you needed him.

He was an avid wild game hunter and looked forward to every season. You can see some of his trophies down at “Shelly Belle’s On The River”.

He has left a large hole in our hearts and will forever be missed. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Sunday, September 20th at 2:00 PM at New Beginning Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to New Beginning Baptist Church 2305 Hwy 63, Cumberland Gap, TN 37724.