GREER, Dr. Russell P., 93, widower of Nancy Ann Schroeder and husband of Barbara Lorene Clark, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington KY. Born May 28, 1927 in Lone Mt. Tennessee, he was the son of the late Dr. James Russell and Ethel Lee Payne Greer. He attended the University of Tennessee College of Dentistry earning a degree in Orthodontics in 1951. He served his country as a Captain in the United States Air Force Dental Corps. He became a Diplomat on the American Board of Orthodontics in 1969, and practiced Orthodontics in both Tennessee and Kentucky. He was both a member and held an office in Tennessee State Dental Association, American Dental Association, Kentucky Dental Association, and the Bluegrass Dental Society. He served in the Southern Association of Orthodontics as a Chairman of the Component Liaison and served as a Trustee from Kentucky for six years. He served as President of the American Association of Orthodontics in 1987. He was also a past President of the Kentucky Orthodontic Association and the Southern Society of Orthodontics. He was a member and served as a Deacon at Maxwell Street Presbyterian Church in Lexington, KY. He loved fishing especially bass fishing. He is preceded in death by his parents, Dr. James Russell and Ethel Greer; his wife of 54 years, Nancy Ann Greer; his two sisters, Helen Sue Greer and Joan Elizabeth Greer Myers. He is survived by his wife Barbara Greer of Nicholasville, Kentucky; four children, Ms. Paula Elizabeth Greer Berry of Lexington, Kentucky, Dr. James Russell Greer and his wife Terrie of Lexington, Kentucky, Mrs. Catherine Lynn Greer Calvert and her husband Gerry of Lexington, Kentucky, Mrs. Diana Christine Greer Saylor and her husband Gary of Nashville, Tennessee; five step-children; seven granddaughters, one grandson; five step-grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. A private service will be held at the grave site on September 19th at Fairview Memorial Cemetery.

