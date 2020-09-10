Tazewell Speedway results from September 6

Tazewell Speedway opened the gates for a rare Sunday racing program, September 6. The Schaeffer’s Oil Fall Nationals came to town and Donald McIntosh raced to the checkered flag over Ryan King and Aaron Guinn during the premier feature. Jonathan Miracle won the Sportsman feature, Logan Cobb won the Street Stock feature, Will Carey won in Classic Car and Hayston Collett was the winner in the Four Cylinder feature. Here the top 10 finishers in each classification.

SOFN

7M Donald McIntosh 1G Ryan King 97G Aaron Guinn 21K Dakotah Knuckles 71 Pierce McCarter 97C Michael Chilton 8 David Payne 1 Vic Hill 17 Brian Shockley 7S Brian Smith

Sportsman

50 Jonathan Miracle 5 Jerry Boling 54 Mitchell Burke 14 Odie Overholt 52 Troy Eads 144 Chicky Barton 21 Bryan Howerton 76 Joe Bray 20 David Bullington 28 Richard Cox

Street Stock

C4 Logan Cobb 18 Tony Trent 5 Greg Harville 15 Donovan Long 11 Tim Stevens 20S James Weaver 26 Zach Campbell 77B Bradley Bean 01 Luke Sharp 10 Colby Long

Classic Car

16 Will Carey 15 Lee Merritt 5 Jason Saylor 7 John Stevens 88 Richie Overholser 18 Chris Worsham 17 Rusty Welch 11 Tim Bounds 38 Bryan Williams 5 Joshua Chesney

Four Cylinder

21 Hayston Collett 99 Chuck McMahan 25 Derik Duggan 72 Walter Walsh 1 Mark Dalton 72 Rufus Collett 5 Samuel Fox 00 Robert Fox 13 Terry Boshears 7Up Kurt Owens

Tazewell Speedway announced their next event will be, October 10 as the Topless Outlaws Dirt Racing Series returns for a $3,000 to win racing program. For additional information on this event visit www.tazewellspeedway.net or Tazewell Speedway on social media.

By ALLEN EARL

allen.earl@claiborneprogress.net