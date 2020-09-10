Tazewell Speedway results from September 6
Tazewell Speedway opened the gates for a rare Sunday racing program, September 6. The Schaeffer’s Oil Fall Nationals came to town and Donald McIntosh raced to the checkered flag over Ryan King and Aaron Guinn during the premier feature. Jonathan Miracle won the Sportsman feature, Logan Cobb won the Street Stock feature, Will Carey won in Classic Car and Hayston Collett was the winner in the Four Cylinder feature. Here the top 10 finishers in each classification.
SOFN
- 7M Donald McIntosh
- 1G Ryan King
- 97G Aaron Guinn
- 21K Dakotah Knuckles
- 71 Pierce McCarter
- 97C Michael Chilton
- 8 David Payne
- 1 Vic Hill
- 17 Brian Shockley
- 7S Brian Smith
Sportsman
- 50 Jonathan Miracle
- 5 Jerry Boling
- 54 Mitchell Burke
- 14 Odie Overholt
- 52 Troy Eads
- 144 Chicky Barton
- 21 Bryan Howerton
- 76 Joe Bray
- 20 David Bullington
- 28 Richard Cox
Street Stock
- C4 Logan Cobb
- 18 Tony Trent
- 5 Greg Harville
- 15 Donovan Long
- 11 Tim Stevens
- 20S James Weaver
- 26 Zach Campbell
- 77B Bradley Bean
- 01 Luke Sharp
- 10 Colby Long
Classic Car
- 16 Will Carey
- 15 Lee Merritt
- 5 Jason Saylor
- 7 John Stevens
- 88 Richie Overholser
- 18 Chris Worsham
- 17 Rusty Welch
- 11 Tim Bounds
- 38 Bryan Williams
- 5 Joshua Chesney
Four Cylinder
- 21 Hayston Collett
- 99 Chuck McMahan
- 25 Derik Duggan
- 72 Walter Walsh
- 1 Mark Dalton
- 72 Rufus Collett
- 5 Samuel Fox
- 00 Robert Fox
- 13 Terry Boshears
- 7Up Kurt Owens
Tazewell Speedway announced their next event will be, October 10 as the Topless Outlaws Dirt Racing Series returns for a $3,000 to win racing program. For additional information on this event visit www.tazewellspeedway.net or Tazewell Speedway on social media.
By ALLEN EARL
allen.earl@claiborneprogress.net
