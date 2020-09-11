Photo gallery: 4-H Beef Show at the Claiborne County Fair
During the 2020 Claiborne County Fair, 4-H held its annual beef show and there were many participants and quality animals. Here are the grand champions and reserve champions as provided by Extension Agent, Jennifer Gilbert.
Reserve champion Shorthorn Heifer as shown by Gracie Giles from Clinton, Tennessee.
Grand Champion Shorthorn Heifer as shown by Tayleigh Stansberry from New Tazewell, Tennessee.
Reserve Champion Steer, Tayleigh Stansberry
Grand Champion Steer, Gracie Giles
Grand Champion (AOB) Gracie Giles
Grand Champion Commercial Heifer shown by Carson Lacy
2020 Grand Champion Hereford and Supreme Overall Champion as shown by Jacyln Aiken from Telford, Tennessee.
4-H would like to congratulate all who entered and helped with this show.
