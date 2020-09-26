WSCC auditions talent for radio drama
Virtual auditions are being scheduled for the Walters State Community College fall production of “Vintage Hitchcock: A Virtual Radio Drama.”
Director TJ Hicks decided to go with a radio drama to deliver a complete theatre experience even though everything is conveyed by voice alone.
“I know many groups are performing on Zoom, but I wanted to do something different,” said Hicks.
‘Vintage Hitchcock: A Virtual Radio Drama’ combines three of the popular author’s work: ‘The 39 Steps,’ ‘The Lodger’ and ‘Sabotage.’ Kent said the commercials placed throughout the show are some of the best scenes.
All advertised products are associated with Hitchcock – and, yes, The Bates Motel has a spot. The play is written by Joe Landry.
The production will be Nov. 20-22. Virtual auditions are happening now. Those auditioning should prepare two monologues of 30 seconds to a minute. The monologues may be read. They do not need to be memorized. Auditions will be audio only.
Email Kent at TJ.Kent@ws.edu to schedule an audition. Auditions end on Oct. 1.
For the Record
The following public records are the only public records that have been made available to the Claiborne Progress. If you... read more