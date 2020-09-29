Mrs. Norma Lee Dobbs Robertson, 92

Mrs. Norma Lee Dobbs Robertson, age 92, died suddenly on September 25, 2020 at UT Medical Center. She was preceded in death by her sweetheart and husband of 63 years, Charles Ray Robertson; her mother and father, Hattie and Zeb Dobbs; and two brothers, Carl and Harley Dobbs. She is survived by her two younger sisters – Mrs. Sadie (Chester) Long of Tazewell, TN and Mrs. Betty Lois Humphries of Knoxville. Mom was a career educator, teaching elementary school for 37 years and leaving a legacy of love and education for thousands of students. Mom was a member of Salem Baptist Church in Halls for over 40 years. Mom will be greatly missed by her sons and daughters-in-law Scott and Brenda Robertson and Allen and Barbara Robertson; her granddaughters Daphne (Alex), Shelby, Audrey, and Emma (Carson); and her “adopted” daughter who loved her very much, Mrs. Suzanne Holbert. Our family would like to say a special thanks to the Elmcroft of Halls caregivers and leadership for loving and caring for Mom as a resident there; to the members of Salem Baptist Church who never let Mom forget that she was loved via their visits, calls and cards; and to the nurses and staff on 11 East UT Medical Center- especially to nurses Bridget, Julia and Ms. Stone – and to the 5 South nurses Zach, David and Kaley and to Dr. Samuel Treat for your compassionate care of our Mom. Family will receive friends 5:00-7:00pm Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with service to follow at 7:00pm, Rev. Allen James and Rev. John Holland officiating. Family and friends will meet 9:45am Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Fort Sumter Community Cemetery for a 10:00am interment, Rev. Toby Everett officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please donate to your church home’s Shut-Ins Ministry in Mom’s name and honor. And Jesus said to him, “Assuredly, I say to you, today you will be with Me in paradise.” Luke 23:43. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com