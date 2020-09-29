Virginia Baker, 87
Date of Birth: February 23, 1933
Date of Death: Monday September 7, 2020
Where: Hazard ARH
Parents: The late John and Nealie Lifrod Dixon.
Husband: The late Rev. Charles Neal Baker
Survivors: Son: Randy (Dorothy) Baker; Daughter: Beth (Roger) Cosby; Sister: Jeanette (Arnold) Stahr; Grandchildren: Charles Ryan, Corey, Chris, Bradley Adams, Jody and Tracy; Great-Grandchildren- Nathan, Jonathan, Shelby Baker-Taylor, Maddie Buell, Meadow Paliono-Blake, Grabriella, Brendan Cosby-Bailey, Brooklyn Baker, Brayden Adams; A Host of Nieces, Nephews, Family & Friends.
Deceased Relatives: Husband: Rev. Charles Neal Baker; Parents: John and Nealie Lifrod Dixon; Son: Johnny Baker; A Host of Brothers and Sisters
Time and Place of Services:11AM, Saturday September 12, 2020 at the Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home in New Tazwell, Tennessee. Singing provided by the Poplar Grove Singers.
Visitation: 5PM-8PM, Friday September 11, 2020 at the Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home in New Tazwell, Tennessee.
Officiating: Rev. Deffort “Honeybun” Thornsberry, Rev. Theodore Slone, Rev. Mack Daniels, Rev. Stanley Massengil, and Rev. Rondal Daniels
Pallbearers: Mike Cosby, Mitchell Cosby, Justin Cosby, Chris Cosby, Bill Cosby, Jody Baker, Corey Baker, and Ryan Baker.
Honorary Pallbearers: Lucas Mize, Brendan Cosby, Bradley Adams, Braden Adams, and Eric Caudil.
Burial: Poplar Grove Cemetery -Harrogate, Tennessee-
