Nurse indicted on RX fraud charges, forgery

The Claiborne County Grand Jury has indicted a nurse on prescription fraud and forgery charges during its latest session.

Special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) Drug Investigation Division began garnering alleged evidence in June following a request by the TN Dept. of Health – Division of Health Related Boards.

Kristen Ann Powell, 40, was arrested on Oct. 1 and is currently lodged in the Claiborne County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

Powell allegedly used her position as a registered nurse at a New Tazewell medical facility to fraudulently obtain a controlled substance, according to the TBI.

Information obtained during the investigation allegedly reveals that Powell forged hydrocodone prescriptions, having them filled for her personal use. The incidents allegedly occurred during October and November of 2019.

The grand jury returned indictments on Powell charging her with four counts each of forgery, criminal simulation and obtaining prescriptions by fraud.

An indictment does not indicate guilt. An indictment does indicate that the grand jury found enough evidence to warrant turning the case over for trial.