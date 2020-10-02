Billy J. Payne, 79
Bill J. Payne, age 79, passed away on September 30, 2020 after a battle with cancer. Bill retired from Luttrell Mining Company after 24 years. He was a proud member of the United States Army. He was born April 12, 1941 to Arch and Delia Payne, who preceded him in death; along with brothers Ken and J.B., and sister Ruby. He is survived by his wife Judy. Daughter Jodi and husband Bobby Morelock. Sister Diana and husband Bryan Cole. Step-daughter Katherine Harmon. Grandsons Andy, Sam, and Josh Harmon. And five great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday October 3rd at 2 PM in Irish Memorial Gardens with military honors.
In Lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Tri-State Honor Guard
Minister: Rev. Joe Whitaker
Honorary Pallbearers: All his fallen military comrades
Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Johnny Wayne Priest, 72
Johnny Wayne Priest, age 72, of New Tazewell TN, was born August 25, 1948 in Tupelo MS, and passed away... read more