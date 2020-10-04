Claiborne High School football salutes veterans

The football program at Claiborne High wanted to salute the veterans and with a heartfelt ceremony at halftime of the Johnson County game October 2, they were able to do just that.

Fans in attendance on both sides stood as several veterans made the walk on the track to midfield where fans cheered them for their service and dedication to our country.

The veterans deserved the small celebration and have earned every second of it. The salute to veterans began as several members of the football team carried Old Glory with them as they ran out on the field.

Cheerleaders also handed out small flags to those in attendance. Claiborne lost the game but won the night with this salute to the veterans.

By: Allen Earl