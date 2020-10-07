Claiborne Middle School Bulldogs fall at Lafollette, 36-26

Claiborne middle rolled over to Lafollette and battled the Owls. The final score was 36-26 but the Bulldogs played hard despite losing their quarterback, Isaac Daniels.

Aiden Mink stepped up to fill in the spot and threw a 30 yard touchdown to Hunter Gibson who got space from his defender on a post route.

Coach Blake Helderman said this about the effort his team gave, “The Bulldogs played hard and I couldn’t be more proud with how they played but just a few mistakes is what cost us from getting the win. Our QB went down in the second half and Aiden mink had to step up and play quarterback.”

Mink also ran in three touchdowns plus a two point conversion.

The Bulldogs now have a 1-3 record and will play their next two at home.

By ALLEN EARL

allen.earl@claiborneprogress.net