David Lee Hodges, 73

David Lee Hodges age 73, was born March 6, 1947 in Tazewell, TN. He passed away September 21, 2020 in the Claiborne County Nursing Home after a long illness. David was a member of Springdale Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman “Wooly” and Ruth Standifer Hodges; brothers Frankie (Infant) & Jack Hodges; grandparents, many aunts and uncles.

He is survived by his Daughter Dawn; Sons, Scott (Lynn), Chris (Stephanie), Sean, Zac; Grandchildren: Will, Ben, Ashlynn, Seth & Ty; Sisters, Linda Lundy (Rusty) and Pat Hodges; Nephew, Tim Brooks and many cousins and friends. At David’s request he was cremated and a private memorial service.

Coffey funeral Home in charge of arrangements.