Photo gallery: Miss McKenzie Taylor homecoming queen, Bulldogs win 48-0

Miss Mckenzie Taylor was crowned 2020 Claiborne Homecoming Queen. Miss Riley Embry was the second runner up and Makenzie Walker was first runner up. The Bulldogs defeated Cosby 48-0 and will now focus on a big game against Chuckey-Doak. Here are a few photos from the game and homecoming activities, please enjoy and look for more on the website and in print.

Allen Earl / Sports