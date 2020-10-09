October 9, 2020

  • 66°

Photo gallery: Panthers middle defeats Bulldogs

By Allen Earl

Published 3:15 pm Friday, October 9, 2020

Cumberland Gap Middle School got a big win over rival Claiborne, October 8. The Panthers started off with a fumble on their first drive but from that moment on played better football. In the end the visiting Panthers won 42-6. Here are a few photos from the game, please enjoy the gallery and look for more on the website and in print.

Allen Earl

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Opinion

  • Special Section

  • Latest Sports