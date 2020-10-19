Photo gallery: CHS junior varsity versus Cherokee
The Claiborne Bulldogs JV team played Cherokee October 19 at Claiborne High School. Despite the long travel, the Chiefs took it to the Dogs winning 32-0. Claiborne couldn’t seem to get anything going on offense that didn’t end in a turnover. Here are a few photos from the game, enjoy the gallery and look for more on the website and in print.
Allen Earl
Sports
