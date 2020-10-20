Georgia Ann DeBusk Whitaker (April 27, 1935) passed on peacefully at home in Tazewell, TN on October 16, 2020. She loved her family, the Lady Vols, Christmas and antiques.

Georgia was preceded in death by her loving husband Swann E Whitaker; her parents Lawrence and Hester Hill DeBusk; five siblings Ruby (Lawrence) Muncy, Ruth (Hubert) Muncy, Stanley (Bessie) DeBusk, Jim (Barbara) DeBusk, and Frank DeBusk; and brother-in-law Bert Rechichar.

She is survived by her children Constance Whitaker, Chris (Nancy) Whitaker, and Craig Whitaker; grandchildren Edwin (Jodi) Whitaker, Justin Whitaker, and Bethany (Christian) Prince; great grandchildren Corbin Whitaker, Harrison Whitaker, Neely Prince and Harper Prince; sister Myrtie Rechichar; sister-in-law Lagretta DeBusk; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held at 3 PM on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Tyler DeBusk officiating. Vocals by Terry Keck. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to DeBusk Cemetery Fund, in memory of Georgia Whitaker; P.O. Box 1966, New Tazewell TN 37824

The family would like to thank all those who assisted with Georgia’s care, especially Kara Langenheim and Rhonda Hartman.

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements