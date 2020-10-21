Lady Panthers earn spot in regional championship game

The undefeated and still the hottest sports team in Claiborne County took the pitch October 20 for the chance to go to the regional championship game scheduled for Thursday evening.

The Lady Panthers won the District 3A Championship last week and were ready to make a statement in the regional tournament. Standing in their way was the Polk County Lady Wildcats and they came in with a modest 4-7 record.

The Lady Panthers and their fans were happy to see the first kick and even happier when Aly Ramsey scored at 35′-47″ making the score 1-0 Lady Panthers.

Shortly afterwards, Brianna Goins kicked in the second goal at 31′-41″ and had the home fans cheering loudly.

Ramsey kicked in her second goal at 28′-55″ and made it 3-0 and the Lady Panthers were rolling.

Gabby Gracia scored around the 14′-14″ mark and made it 4-0 but minutes later at 8′-38″ Ally Brock made it 5-0 and the Lady Panthers were well on their way to a convincing victory.

The first half ticked away and the undefeated Lady Panthers looked fully in control of this semi final game at 5-0.

Carlie Napier, Goins and Aftan Payne added second half goals.

The Lady Wildcats scored once in the second half but it wasn’t enough and Cumberland Gap won 8-1.

With the win the Lady Panthers will face a known rival Oneida. The Regional Championship game will be played October 22 with first kick tentatively scheduled for 5:30.

Cumberland Gap is now 14-0 and having a most special season.

By ALLEN EARL

allen.earl@claiborneprogress.net