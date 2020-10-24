Photo gallery: 16-0 Lady Panthers state bound !
The Lady Panthers competed against Chuckey-Doak, October 24 in a sectional battle and won the game 5-1. With the win, Cumberland Gap qualified for the 2020 State Tournament.
Now 16-0, the Lady Panthers will travel to Murfreesboro, Tennessee October 26 to begin their state tournament run.
Here are some photos courtesy of AT Mara Brock, enjoy the gallery and look for more on the website and in print.
