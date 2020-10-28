Public record Oct. 28, 2020
Public Records
The following public records are the only public records that have been made available to the Claiborne Progress. If you feel that there has been an omission or other error, please contact the appropriate agency. As addresses are not always included in these reports, some misidentification can occur with individuals having the same name as others. Persons listed as being arrested or receiving citations should not be considered guilty or convicted as they have not been found to be so in a court of law at the times these records are filed. Since records are printed as received, the list is controlled by the appropriate agencies involved; we are unable to change or omit names or information.
Claiborne Sheriff’s Office
- Meredith Lindsey Robinson-theft of property (shoplifting), possession of a schedule III drug, possession, manufacture, sell, delivery of a controlled substance, violation of probation for theft under $1,000
- Brian Keith Gibbons-revoked bond for aggravated domestic assault
- Nathan Earl Gilliam-violation of probation for attempted possession of methamphetamine
- Samantha LeAnn Daniels-violation of probation for evading arrest
New Tazewell Police Dept.
- Cornelia Elaine Mullins-assault of a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, public intoxication
- Lynda Renee Brooks-failure to exercise due care
- Billy Hughes-driving under the influence, driving on a revoked license, violations of the traffic control device (stop sign) and financial responsibility laws
- Jake D. Caldwell-driving under the influence, violation of the registration law
- Dennis Foley-speeding 60/45, violation of the light law
- Simon A. Simental-speeding 71/45
- Seak Back Chang-speeding 64/45
- William A. Brown-speeding 64/45
- Harley Ray Arwood-speeding 64/45
- Simeon Edosomwan-speeding 64/45
- Kiersten K. Smith-speeding 64/45
- Gary Delk-speeding 64/45
- Lucas P. McAfee-speeding 49/30
- Carlos Zunigu-speeding 61/45
- Dennis Joseph Cole III-speeding 45/30
- Sharon Kristine Yauch-violations of the traffic control device, registration and financial responsibility laws
- Hannah L. Williams-violation of the traffic control device law
- Shawn A. Martin-violations of the light and financial responsibility laws
- Bobby J. Lilly-violations of the light and driver’s license (carry) laws
- Clayton Allen Posey Jr.-violation of the light law
- Susan Elaine Simpson-capias/bench warrant for a violation of probation for criminal trespassing
- Tiffany Faye McGeorge-failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia
- Joshua T. Honeycutt-two failure to appear warrants
- Richard J. Bain IV-violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws
- Thomas N. Lambert-violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws
- Margaret N. Howell-violation of the leash law (animals running at large)
- Jennifer N. Reynolds-public intoxication
Tazewell Police Dept.
- Robert Brandon Poore-burglary, criminal trespassing, sale/delivery of methamphetamine and oxycodone, possession for resale of schedule II controlled substances, possession of a schedule III and a schedule VI controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia
- James Francis Riley-forgery, sale/delivery of a schedule II controlled substance
- Dustin Max Moneymaker-speeding 75/45, violations of rules of the road (failure to use signal light/handsigns, overtaking vehicle on the left), violations of the traffic control device (traffic light) and financial responsibility laws
- Dorothy Jacqueline Shuford-speeding 64/45, violation of the registration law
- Derek Austin Self-speeding 84/45
- Landon Steven Bowers-speeding 75/45
- Heather Lee Grubb-speeding 72/45
- Kensley T. Melton-speeding 71/45
- Amy Leigh Ann Johnson-speeding 64/45
- Abigail Joy Miller-speeding 60/45
- Melissa Paige Rinehart-speeding 59/45
- Russell Lee Munsey-following a vehicle too closely
- Samantha Jo Edwards-violations of the registration law (expired, must carry)
- Christopher Glen Coffman-violation of the financial responsibility law
