Lady Panthers leave for state with blue light escort

The Lady Panthers, parents, fans and law enforcement met at Cumberland Gap High School for a wonderful send off to the state tournament.

After eating their choice of meals, the Lady Panthers took a few moments to look at all the decorated cars and pose for a team photo before heading out to Murfreesboro, Tennessee to compete for a state title.

They are going into the tournament undefeated and looking to stay that way against some of the toughest competition the state can provide.

Their first game will be against Merrol Hyde scheduled at 2:00p.m. this Friday.

Panther Nation wishes them the very best of luck.

By ALLEN EARL *Photos by Mara Brock

allen.earl@claiborneprogress.net