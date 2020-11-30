Mrs. Jane England, 68

Mrs. Jane England age 68 of Tazewell, TN was born April 2nd, 1952, and departed this life on November 26, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. She was saved on August 13th, 1960 at the age of 8 and joined New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church where she remained a member until death. She was preceded in death by her Parents: Willie and Edith (Davidson) Smith Granddaughter: Emily Seals She is survived by her Husband: Glen England of 47 years Son and daughter in law: Greg and Crystal England. Daughter and son in law: Becky and Seth Seals Grandchildren: Matthew England of Tazewell Nathan and Nataly Seals of Tazewell Brother and Sister in law: Bill and Lucille Smith of Tazewell Several nieces and nephews and a host of relatives and friends to mourn her passing. The family will be receiving friends 11 AM November 28, 2020 in the Claiborne ~ Overholt Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside Services will be at the New Bethel Cemetery 1 PM November 28, 2020. Music will be provided by the Dry Valley Singers, and the Rev. Darrell Hensley and Rev. Stevie Johnson will be officiating. Pallbearers: Billy Smith, Roger Smith, Ed England, Ray Seals, Frankie England, Charlie England

Honorary Pallbearers: Grandchildren, Mason Dalton