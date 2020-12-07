Nannie Mae Whitaker Ellison, 100

Nannie Mae Whitaker Ellison age 100 of New Tazewell, TN was born September 16, 1920 and went home to be with the Lord on December 3, 2020 at the Claiborne County Health Care & Rehab in Tazewell, TN. Mae was preceded in death by her husband, Johnnie H. Ellison; Mother, Sarah Cunningham Whitaker; Father, James E. Whitaker; brothers, Wade Whitaker, Claude Whitaker, Charles (Doc) Whitaker , and infant brother Ray Whitaker. The Lord saved Mae at 10 years of age and she was a dedicated, faithful member of Pleasant View Baptist Church in Tazewell. She was retired from Delco Electronics Kokomo, Indiana where she was a member of Local 292 Union; Delco Alumni Club, and American Legion Auxiliary. Mae loved her family and friends and enjoyed spending time with them as long as she was able.

She is survived by a host of Nieces, Nephews, great Nieces and great Nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 9:00 A.M. until 1:30 P.M. Sunday December 6, 2020 at Coffey Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside funeral will be 2:00 P.M. Sunday at Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family request that you make donations to the Pleasant View Baptist Church in memory of Mae; 1114 Little Sycamore Road, Tazewell, TN 37879.

Ministers: Rev. John Hall, Rev. John Lewis and Rev. Paul Collingsworth.

Singers: Pleasant View Missionary Baptist Church Choir and Larry Wise.

Pallbearers: Jason Sharp, David Wise, Johnathan Wise, Brian Sharp, Brad Sharp and Wayne Ellison; Honorary Pallbearer: Don Ray Fannon.

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.