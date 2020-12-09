Curtis L. Ramsey

urtis L. Ramsey was born July 9, 1938 and passed away November 30, 2020 at the Applewood Nursing Home in Woodhaven, Michigan. He was preceded in death by his parents Robert L. and Ina Ware Ramsey, first wife, Margaret Patterson Ramsey and second wife, Kim Ramsey. He was retired from US Air Force where he spent 3 years behind Berlin Wall and 2 years in Germany.

He is survived by his children, Shirley Wise, Kim Anthony, Curtis Ramsey, Jr. all of Michigan and James Ramsey of Ohio; 5 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren; sisters, Lois Wilson, Gloria Barker and a host of other relatives and friends. Military service was December 4, 2020 and burial was in Cedar Hill Cemetery in Newark, Ohio.