Ramsey and Livesay named Claiborne Progress high school athletes of the year

Claiborne County has been just like all the other counties nationwide in that COVID-19 has been regularly changing the plans of athletic departments; however, Cumberland Gap and Claiborne high schools found a way to have two of the best teams this county has ever had the chance to watch.

It began with Cumberland Gap High School and their Lady Panthers soccer team. What they did was magical in every sense.

Aly Ramsey was key in the success of the Lady Panthers as they went undefeated during regular season play, through the district tournament and regional tournament. Their only loss was in the state tournament in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Ramsey was incredible all season long. She became a leader-defined on the pitch and off.

Lady Panthers Head Coach Lorri Kimbrough said this about Ramsey, “Aly is a great player with a strong work ethic and great leadership qualities. She helps to make all the players around her better. Aly has great field vision to create opportunities for herself as well as others. She has improved each season and only being a sophomore leaves room for an exciting future at the Gap.”

Aly Ramsey for the 2020 season had 37 goals and 28 assists and the Lady Panthers finished the season with a 16-1 record.

Congratulations to Aly Ramsey for being named the 2020 Claiborne Progress High School Female Athlete of the Year.

Claiborne Bulldogs football team was predicted to finish last by coaches but not a single player gave into that thought process. Instead, the Bulldogs came together and had a season for the record books. They had the most wins, most points and many other team records.

Claiborne’s leader was Storm Livesay. He finished the season with 1,342 yards rushing with an outstanding 11.3 yards per carry and 21 touchdowns. Livesay had 1,672 all purpose yards.

He also had great defensive stats including 87 tackles and 13 sacks, added one interception, three fumble recoveries and forced one safety.

Coach Nathan Medlin said this about Livesay, “Storm is a remarkable athlete and young man, he exemplifies everything that a coach could ask for in a player. A tremendous leader on and off the field. Being around him for the past 4 years has been an absolute blessing and honor. He brought so much joy to our community and to me personally and I can’t wait to watch him continue his career at the next level.”

Storm was also named Lakeway Player of the Year and made the Tennessee 3A, All State Team.

Claiborne went 9-2 on the season and lost to only Johnson County during the regular season and to Pigeon Forge in the playoffs.

Congratulations to Storm Livesay the 2020 Claiborne Progress Male Athlete of the Year.

By ALLEN EARL

allen.earl@claiborneprogress.net

Photos by Allen Earl