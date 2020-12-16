VIDEO: Drop the Tailgate: East Tennessee black bear hunt
In this episode, Matt Cameron takes us on an East Tennessee black bear hunt with the English Mountain Bear and Boar Club in Cocke Co. Bear hunting with hounds is a time-honored tradition in the Southern Appalachians thanks to sound wildlife conservation and cooperation of the state’s bear hunters. We hope this gives you a little insight into what bear hunting is all about and one day you get the opportunity to give it a try.
You Might Like
Vols dominate App State, 79-38, for third straight win
Four double-digit scorers and a suffocating defensive effort led the 10th-ranked Tennessee basketball team to a dominant, 79-38, victory over... read more