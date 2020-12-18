Rev. Fred H. Reed, 83, of Thorn Hill, TN went home to be with the Lord on Monday night at 10:51 p.m. on December 14, 2020. He was born to Henderson & Rachel Greene Reed on March 16, 1937 in Hancock County. He was saved at the age of 10 at Paw Paw Grove Missionary Baptist Church on a Saturday morning Revival service. He had a wonderful testimony that he spoke about often. He joined the church and was baptized and remains a very faithful member until his death. He was ordained into the Ministry on February 14, 1965 at Paw Paw Grove Missionary Baptist Church. He pastored many churches such as Paw Paw Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Seals Branch Missionary Baptist church, Pleasant Valley Missionary Baptist Church, Big Creek Missionary Baptist Church, Grissom Island Missionary Baptist Church, Davis Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. He loved helping in Revival services and he loved serving the Lord and saw many souls saved and baptized many souls. He loved singing with his family, The Reed Family Singers. He drove the school bus for Hancock County Schools 45 years. He was still employed at the Hancock County Co-Op for 33 years. He married the loved of his life, Lorene Lane on December 25, 1954 on Christmas Day. She preceded him in death on March 23, 1997, what a great 66 year anniversary this will be. They had two children, Brenda and Loretta. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henderson and Rachel (Greene) Reed; brother Henderson Reed Jr.; sisters Mary Nellie, Ruth, Rose, Vadis, and June.

He is survived by his loving Daughters & Sons-in-law: Brenda and Rev. Frankie Bolden of Thorn Hill, TN; Loretta and Rev. Jerry Seals of Thorn Hill, TN; Seven Grandchildren: Benji Bolden and grand Daughter-in-law, Angel Bolden; Rev. Marty Seals & Granddaughter-in-law, Rose Ella Seals; Renetta Lawson & grandson-in-law, Jason Lawson; Judy Seals, Jake & Jeremar Seals & granddaughter-in-law, Nakisha Seals; Jerry Rock Seals, Jr.; 10 Great Grandchildren: Addison Bolden, Rev. Jacob and great granddaughter-in-law, Erika Seals; Ryan Seals and Marla Seals, Jason Brian Lawson,Jr., Ethan Lawson, Payton Lawson; Kadin Martin, Knox Seals, Kaizley Seals, Kutler Seals; 1 Great-great Grandchild Harper Seals. Brother: Lee Sonny Reed of Ohio; sisters, Elsie Lewis of Knoxville, TN and Sue Barnard of Ohio; many Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and a host of other relatives, friends and Preacher friends are left to mourn his passing. Our loss is Heaven’s Gain. God gave you to us but you left us so fast, the love that you gave and showed us will last and last. You are now united with Mommie again once more, where you both are singing and shouting on Heaven’s Bright Shore. Written by Daughter, Loretta.

The family will receive friends Friday December 18, 2020 from 12 Noon until 9:00 P.M. at Coffey Funeral Home in Tazewell, TN. Funeral service will be Saturday December 19, 2020 at Paw Paw Grove Missionary Baptist Church at 10:000 A.M. Graveside service will follow in the Reed Family Cemetery by his loving wife.

Ministers: Rev. Marty Seals and Rev. Chuck Beeler.

Singers: The Johnson Trio.

Pallbearers: Grandsons and Great Grandsons.

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.