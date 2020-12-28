Carl G. Collins, 92
Carl G. Collins age 92 of New Tazewell, TN passed away December 26, 2020 from complications of a stroke. He was of the Baptist Faith. He is preceded in death by his wife Margaret (Ruth) Collins; parents, Edgar and Pearl Collins; sister & brother-in-law, Retha and Arthur Johnson.
He is survived by Brother & Wife: Randolph and Mary Collins;
Special Nephew & Niece: (Carl’s Caregivers) Kenneth and Penny Collins all of New Tazewell, TN;
and a host of other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends at 11:00 A.M. Monday December 28, 2020 at Coffey Funeral Home Chapel in Tazewell, TN. Graveside service will be at 1:00 P.M. Monday in the Williams Cemetery.
Minister: Elder Ray Cabbage.
Pallbearers: Kenneth Collins, Richard Collins, Jeff Collins, Nick Johnson, Steve Johnson & Johnny Johnson.
Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Kenneth EJ Williams, 77
Mr. Kenneth EJ Williams age 77 of New Tazewell, TN was born August 24, 1943 and passed away December 21,... read more