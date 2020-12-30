Storm Livesay adds All-State to list of awards

Storm Livesay keeps racking up post season football awards. He was recently named to the Class 3A All-State Football Team as voted on by the Tennessee Sports Writers Association.

He was the lone representative from Region one.

Livesay was instrumental in helping the Claiborne Bulldogs improve from a team that was picked to finish last to winning the Regional Championship.

The Bulldogs lost only one regular season game and that was to Johnson County and fell in the post season to Pigeon Forge. Both games were winnable games that slipped away late.

Livesay had a magnificent regular season with 19 rushing touchdowns, 1,148 yards, 82 tackles, 13 sacks, 1,462 all purpose yards and forced and completed one safety. He was great on both sides of the football and equally as good off the field.

Livesay was involved in Claiborne’s Pre-K reading program and always took time to talk with young players and fans.

During the regular season, Storm helped lead the Bulldogs to 390 points offensively while they gave up only 72 points.

When asked what it meant to be selected to the All-State team Livesay replied, “I’m just truly blessed that I got recognized and I have to thank my mom, coaches and teammates. I’m both honored and grateful for this recognition especially being from a small school like Claiborne.”

Livesay is still looking at options when it comes to where he will play college football but he seems to have it narrowed down to the University of the Cumberlands, Tusculum, Mars Hill and Carson Newman.

Livesay records a safety for the Bulldogs Photo by Allen Earl

By ALLEN EARL

