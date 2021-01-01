Retired Major Mayford Clay McCarter, Jr. 86 years old of Arthur, TN was at home when he went to be with the Lord on December 29, 2020. M.C. was born September 22, 1934 in Jefferson City, TN. He graduated from Maryville High School in 1953 and later received his BGS at the University of Nebraska. In 1956 He volunteered for active duty with United States Army and served 24 years. During active duty he received two Bronze Star Medals, The Vietnam service medal with Silver Star, Meritorious Service Medal, and Paratrooper badge with numerous other awards. After the Military, in 1979 M.C. became the Tennessee Baptist Student Union Director at LMU for 19 years while concurrently clerking for United States post office. M.C served as deacon at Gap Creek and Harrogate Churches along with teaching Sunday school for many years.

He was preceded in death by his parents Mayford Clay and Frances Anderson McCarter, Wife Bettie Merritt McCarter, brother William Thomas McCarter and son Mark McCarter. M.C. was survived by wife of 55 years Helen Powell McCarter, daughter Tamra (Mark) Hughes, daughter Cindy (Mark) Hurst, daughters- in-law Lori McCarter and Ilene McCarter, sister-in-law Sandra McCarter, Grandchildren Micah and Melanie McCarter, Rebecca Wynne, Daniel Hughes, Ian , Alyssa and Arabella Hurst, four great grandchildren and niece Kim Juday.

The family will receive friends Sunday January 3rd from 1 until 4 PM at Gap Creek Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at Gap Creek Baptist Church. The graveside service will be Tuesday January 5th at 11:30 AM in the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery with military honors.

The family will receive friends Sunday January 3rd from 1 until 4 PM at Gap Creek Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at Gap Creek Baptist Church. The graveside service will be Tuesday January 5th at 11:30 AM in the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery with military honors.

The family will receive friends Sunday January 3rd from 1 until 4 PM at Gap Creek Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at Gap Creek Baptist Church. The graveside service will be Tuesday January 5th at 11:30 AM in the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery with military honors.