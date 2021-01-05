Photo gallery: Lady Eagles versus Lady Senators
Norris traveled to H.Y. Livesay for a varsity girl’s basketball game, January 5. The game was a back and forth affair with the Lady Senators making a run late in the third and keeping the charging Lady Eagles behind them in the final period to win, 31-40.
Here are a few photos from the game, please enjoy and look for more on the website and in a future print edition.
Photos by Allen Earl
