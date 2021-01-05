Woman charged with TennCare fraud

A Dickson County woman is charged with TennCare fraud and theft of services for allegedly falsely reporting that she had custody of her son in order to obtain TennCare benefits for herself.

The Office of Inspector General (OIG), in a joint effort with the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office, today announced the arrest of 31-year old Megan Hood of Dickson. Both charges against her are class D felonies.

Investigators allege that Hood falsely reported that she had custody of her son in order to receive TennCare benefits for herself. As a result, the state says TennCare paid more than $9,000 in fees and claims on her behalf.

“Lying in order to wrongfully receive TennCare benefits will not be tolerated,” Inspector General Kim Harmon said. “Our agency diligently investigates these situations in order to preserve Tennessee’s Medicaid resources for those truly deserving.”

The case is being prosecuted by District Attorney General Ray Crouch of Dickson County.

The OIG, which is separate from TennCare, began full operation in February 2005 and has investigated more than 5,760 criminal cases leading to more than $10.8 million being repaid to TennCare, with a total estimated cost avoidance of more than $163.6 million for TennCare, according to latest figures. To date, 3,100 people have been charged with TennCare fraud.

Through the OIG Cash for Tips Program established by the Legislature, Tennesseans can get cash rewards for TennCare fraud tips that lead to convictions. Anyone can report suspected TennCare fraud by calling 1-800-433-3982, toll-free or by logging on to www.tn.gov/oig/ and following the prompts that read “Report TennCare Fraud.”