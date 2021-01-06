Lady Eagles fall to Lady Senators

It was the last two minutes of the third period that might have been the difference between a win or loss for H.Y. Livesay, January 5.

This was an excellent game for the Lady Eagles right up until a three pointer late in the third period gave visiting Norris a six point advantage that ended in an 40-31 victory.

When the game began it was in front of a modest but energetic crowd due to pandemic regulations but those able to be in the stands were able to witness a great back and forth game.

Hayden Beeler, Callie Hoskins and Brinkley Hollin combined for seven points during the opening period to allow the Lady Eagles to stay within one point of the Lady Senators.

Jayla Bailey and Ashlynn Roberts joined Beeler and Hoskins during the second period to outscore Norris 9-6. At the half, Livesay enjoyed a 16-14 lead.

Livesay came out of the locker room and had their highest scoring period of the game but Norris also did as well. The difference was Carley Kitts who dropped in 11 points during the third which was one more than the Eagles total for the period. She hit a huge three that allowed Norris the separation needed.

Norris took that momentum and turned it into the 40-31 victory. It was a 26-15 second half that doomed the Eagles.

Still, there were great scoring performances by the Eagles during a defensive oriented game. Hoskins led with 10, Roberts finished with nine, Beeler had eight, Hollin had two, Bailey had two and the total was completed by Alyssa Smith with a single point.

For Norris, Kitts was outstanding as she led all scorers with 21. Braylee Hall also hit double figures with 10.

It was the first loss of the season for the Lady Eagles.

Video: Hayden Beeler gets an easy two down in the paint

By ALLEN EARL

allen.earl@claiborneprogress.net