Photo gallery: Livesay boys & girls versus Washburn
Washburn’s Pirates and the H.Y. Livesay Eagles played basketball, January 7. Both boys and girls varsity were scheduled and Livesay took both wins. The Lady Eagles won 47-28 and the Eagles won 47-21. Here are a few photos from the games, please enjoy and look for more on the website and in a future print edition.
Photos by Allen Earl
Allen Earl / Sports
