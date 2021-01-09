Bulldogs comeback falls three points short

Hancock took the court for only the second time due the 2020-21 basketball season and played well enough to take home the 56-53 win.

Coach Corey McGinnis knew this would be a good test for his Bulldogs but with the visitors missing two players for pandemic reasons, he likely didn’t see his team struggling.

When asked what the key to victory was he simply stated, “We need to impose our will on them and play the type of basketball we are capable of. We know they are coming in and will fight hard and we need to be ready for that ”

Seth Morelock opened the game up with five points in the first period but five Indians recorded scores in the book to help them lead 14-8.

However, the Bulldogs had four players score during the second period but Hancock remained out front at the half, 31-21.

Morelock and Landen Wilson combined for 15 first half points with Tyler Myatt and Levi Peoples combining for six more.

Claiborne made adjustments defensively and began denying easy baskets and started working hard to defend Hancock over the entire floor. The effort paid off and the home team outscored the Indians 17-12 during the third period.

The five point lead Hancock held after three remained throughout the majority of the final period and at one point they held an eight point advantage but the Bulldogs played up until the final buzzer. Great inbound defense by CHS forced turnovers and quick baskets with under two minutes left. CHS got a steal and a quick three to make it a three point game and with seconds left had another opportunity but missed a short jumper that would have decreased the Indians advantage to just one point.

Hancock did what they had to to get the 56-53 victory.

Leading Hancock in scoring was Chandler Ferguson with 12.

CHS was led by Morelock with 17, Wilson had 10, Ethan Cupp had 10, Peoples finished with seven, Myatt recorded five and two finished with two points, Zack Bailey and Jimmy Del Ervin.

Video: Seth Morelock with the basket and the harm.

Video and photo by Allen Earl

By ALLEN EARL

allen.earl@claiborneprogress.net