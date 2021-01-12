Joe Ben Singleton was born May 4, 1944 and passed away on January 4, 2021. Joe was saved at an early age and was a member of Piney Grove Baptist Church. He was all about his family and friends. He never met a stranger. He loved to deliver tomatoes to all friends and family. He love to play Rook with his sisters. Grandkids were the love of his life. He was preceded in death by his Father & Mother, Paul & Ethel Singleton; Brothers, Bill singleton, Norman Singleton & Everett Singleton; Father-in-law, Frank Lane & brother-in-law, Randy Lane.

Joe is survived by his Wife of 53 years: Karen Lane Singleton;

Son: Joey Kent Singleton & wife Michelle and their 2 Sons: Colt & Case;

Daughters: Jilana (Jill) Collins & husband Isaac and their daughter Izzy & Son Eli;

Daughter: Joni Horton & Husband Jim & Daughters Hannah Hammonds and Hailey Horton; and grand dog Zoey;

Sister: Bennie Mae & Paul Brooks;

Brothers: Hugh & Nancy Singleton;

Sister: Judy Breeding;

Sister: Brenda & Fred Sholteis

Brother: Harold & Brenda (B) Singleton;

Sister: Retta & Gary Brooks;

Sister: Jan & Terry Lasley;

Mother-in-law; Marie Lane;

Sister-in-law: Faye & Jack Gilliland.

He is survived also by many nieces, nephews that he dearly loved and a host of friends too many to number.

The family will have a memorial service at a later date.

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.