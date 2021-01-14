Gallery: Tribute in loving memory of Hubert D. Brooks

Giles Industries of New Tazewell, Tennessee payed loving tribute to Hubert D. Brooks of New Tazewell who passed away, January 11. Brooks worked for Giles for over 20 years and it was all hands on deck to pay him a most dearest tribute as the procession rolled by the Giles grounds.

Hubert Brooks was 73 years old and was married to Faye Brooks. The Giles family sends love and prayers to Faye and the rest of the family. The Tazewell – New Tazewell Fire Department displayed The United States Flag for the procession to travel under.

By: Allen Earl