Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency presents Wildcast
This week we meet Jason Holland of @JasonHollandFishing. In this episode, we will dive into the baitcasting reel and the basics of bass fishing. Jason will explain how to practice with and set up a baitcasting reel to make you more successful on the water. This is his first visit on Tennessee WildCast and we look forward to having him back for more how-to, tips, and tricks to make you a better angler.
