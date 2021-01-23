Eagles and Lady Eagles win District Championships

Somehow in all this COVID-19 mess the middle school teams were allowed to play basketball on a limited schedule.

H.Y. Livesay played host to the Area Six,

Section 2 District Tournament which ended January 23 with consolation and championship games for both boys and girls.

The girls consolation was up first and it featured the Powell Valley Lady Indians and the Hancock Lady Indians. Hancock won this one 29-12 to take third place with Powell Valley earning fourth place.

Jade Combs led Hancock and all scorers with 14. Powell Valley was led by Chrissa Gibson with seven.

Hancock and Washburn played for the third place on the boys side of the bracket. There wasn’t many half court sets in this one as both teams were happy blasting up and down the floor.

It was anyone’s game during the final period but in the end Washburn held off Hancock to win 52-43.

Konner Kincaid led Washburn to the third place trophy with 16 points and Jon Whitney led Hancock to forth place with 18 points.

The championship games began with the girls of Livesay versus Washburn. The Lady Eagles on paper were the favorite and ran out to an 8-0 advantage to start the game.

However, Washburn took little time cutting into the lead by hitting three quick points themselves.

The opening period ended 11-3 in favor of the Lady Eagles.

The second period was mostly Lady Eagles as they opened a double digit lead and went on to finish the first half leading 17-4.

After the break, Washburn made a few quick baskets but the Lady Eagles once again pulled away. Going into the final period Livesay led 25-8.

H.Y. cruised through the final period winning the game and the district tournament title, 33-13.

Leading H.Y. in scoring was Brinkley Hollin with eight points, Ashlynn Roberts had seven along with Callie Hoskins. Jayla Bailey had three, Jenna Middleton had two along with Jaylee Hayes, Hayden Beeler and Alyssa Smith.

Leading the Lady Pirates in scoring was Saylor Clay with 11. Abigail Epperson had two.

Next in the floor were the boys of Midway and Livesay for the boys championship.

The Eagles ran off to a 5-0 start and were getting close shots plus fouls that allowed them to lead 10-1 with 2:38 in the first.

Defensive pressure led to turnovers and the Eagles rolled on out to a 19-3 lead going into the second period.

Midway made a small run in the second that caused a timeout by the Eagle’s coaching staff. The Red Devils were more aggressive on both ends and their defense kept them in the game. They slowed down Livesay but the score was still 27-9 at the half.

Livesay stepped up the defense in the third and with 3:18 the score was 35-9. At the end of three the Eagles led 46-13.

The final six minutes were quick ones and Midway just couldn’t cut much into the lead and the Eagles won the championship 53-19.

Gavin Owens led H.Y. in scoring with 18, Brayden Painter had 15, Tanner Hill had eight, Jed Bailey had five, Hudson Harris had four and Kole Carter had three.

Midway was led by Kaden Williams with nine, Elliott Hubbard and Cole Holt had four and Dizel Ford rounding out the scoring with two.

The girls MVP went to Callie Hoskins and the boys MVP was Gavin Owens.

Photos by Allen Earl

By ALLEN EARL

allen.earl@claiborneprogress.net