Ollie Eunice (Large) Derryberry, 95

Ollie Eunice (Large) Derreberry, age 95, passed away peacefully at home January 22, 2021, she was (number 10) and t he last of fifteen children of Cy and Lizzie (Lynch) Large. She was born January 8, 1926. She was saved at the young age of nine. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Ernest Derreberry (1959) and her second husband, Carl Ford (1981) and son Steve Derreberry, brothers, Costal, Overett, Vandale Large and Robert Rowland, Sisters, Thelma Carmon, Lois Rowland, Zula Mae Jarvis, Atlee Ford, Gladys Large, Faye Best, Mildred Finger, Martha Lou Neely, Elizabeth Eldridge and Elnora Cheatham. Stepchildren, John, Jack, and Wayne Derreberry, J.L., and Elbert Ford. She is survived by her daughter Linda (Jim) Welch of Speedwell, daughter-in-law Janice Derreberry of New Tazewell, Grandchildren, Andy (Amy) Welch of Speedwell, Tandy (Mandy) Derreberry of Middlesboro, Amanda Corum and friend Bryan Whited of Harrogate, McKamey (Keri) Derreberry of New Tazewell, Great grandchildren: Clayton (Destiny) Welch of Speedwell, Katey Corum of Speedwell, John Derreberry and Mick Ellis of Middlesboro, Jace Derreberry of New Tazewell, and Kaylen Whited of Harrogate and one Great-Great grandchild: Blakely Welch of Speedwell, Step-daughter Ruth Kelly of Cleveland, Ohio, Step-sons, Laymon (Barbara) Ford, Fond (Gwen) Ford of Knoxville. A host of nieces and nephews and other loving friends and relatives, as well as her special friends Steve (Julie) Minton, who saw that she got to Church each Sunday. Graveside services will be conducted by Rev. Reggie Large and Rev. Bill Duncan at the Baldwin-Duncan Cemetery Sunday, January 24, 2021 at 2 PM. Music will be provided by Janice Derreberry via phone. The family would like to extend sincere thanks to her Church Family at the New Tazewell First Baptist Church. Pallbearers are Andy Welch, Tandy Derreberry, McKamey Derreberry, Clayton Welch, Bryan Whited, David Large, John Derreberry, Mick Ellis and Jace Derreberry. Due to Covid restrictions, would everyone please wear a mask, and keep social distancing. ~ Claiborne~Overholt Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family ~