Livesay signs with Carson Newman

Claiborne’s most recent all-state football player, Storm Livesay, signed to play football with the Carson Newman Eagles.

Livesay, along with his family: mother Arizona Longworth, sister Lindsey Cooper, grandparents Layford and Sondra Longworth met at Claiborne High to witness Storm sign to continue playing football.

Joining him in signing were school officials, friends and media.

Arizona was a happy mother and had this to say about her son, “I left it up to him to choose but I feel wonderful about his choice. He’s been given a great opportunity to continue football and serve God.”

Longworth added, “CHS has been a big family to us and I will miss sitting in the stands with other parents here. We went through some great moments here including winning the region.”

CHS head football coach Nathan Medlin said this about Storm, “What else can be said about Storm? I think I have said everything about him. He’s a great player and student with a 3.8 GPA and he’s going to a place that will give him an opportunity to grow. He’s a tremendous football player and I’m excited for him to be able to get a great education while playing on a great football team. We coaches are so excited to make the trip up there on Saturdays and watch him play.”

Storm Livesay will continue playing running back at Carson Newman and that suits him just fine, “Coaches tell me that they want me in the running back spot and that’s fine but if I’m needed elsewhere they might put me at strong safety or outside linebacker.”

Livesay spoke about his decision to go to Carson Newman and chase a degree in business or education, “It just felt like home to me. I like the facilities and being close to mom, papaw and grandma.”

Livesay also took a moment to thank a few people, “I’d like to thank God, all my coaches along the way: Medlin, Nash, Walker, Stone all of them. I’d also like to thank Cindy Brooks, Layford, Sondra, mom and my sister for supporting me all these years.”

Livesay says his favorite moment as a Bulldog would be winning against Chuckey-Doak and winning the region championship.

Livesay remembers what Todd Stone told him in little league, “Work hard and continue working hard. Always keep working and you will be successful.”

By ALLEN EARL

allen.earl@claiborneprogress.net