February 8, 2021

Photo Gallery: Knights versus Panthers

By Allen Earl

Published 8:44 pm Monday, February 8, 2021

Cumberland Gap hosted J. Frank White Academy in a boys only game of basketball, February 8. The Knights came out strong but couldn’t keep up with the Panthers and fell in the end, 67-42. Enjoy the gallery and look for more on the website and in a future print edition.

 

Allen Earl

