50 Years ago in Claiborne County

A new concept of housing developments came to Claiborne County fifty years ago.

The concept was a simple one by today’s standards. It featured all paved streets, curbing and underground powerlines.

Cooledge Whitaker of the Whitaker Auction Company was essential in making the dream happen which later became the Dogwood Heights Housing Development.

It began as the property across the road from the former J. Will Jaynes farm and was located on Old Highway 25E just north of Tazewell.

By ALLEN EARL

