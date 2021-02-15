Gail Fultz Miracle of Harrogate, TN, born May 23, 1953, passed away surrounded by her family on February 14, 2021. Gail was a member of Shawanee Baptist Church. She loved to cook and organize family get-togethers, especially for her children and grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents, Hubert and Edith Genevia Fultz, brother, Bill Fultz and brothers-in-law, Clifford Peters and Junior Massengill. Survived by daughter, Andrea Miracle Fettinger, and husband Jason, and grandson Johnathon. Son, SFC Adam Miracle and wife Cherie, and grandchildren Gabrielle and William. Also survived by brothers, Fred (Karen) Fultz and Terry Fultz. Sisters, Bennie Massengill, Burnettia “Net” Peters, Brenda Carol (Bill) Montgomery, Linda Fultz and Joyce Fultz. Sisters-in-law, Judy (Kenny) Treece, Mary Jo Miracle and Sue (Roy) Dixon. Brothers-in-law, Phillip (Karen) Miracle and Ronald (Tatia) Miracle. Father of her children, David (Mary Ann) Miracle. And a host of nieces, nephews, who were loved very much; and other family members.

Visitation will be held Monday February 16, 2021 at Coffey Funeral Home in Harrogate, TN, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM with funeral at 8:00 PM. Services will be conducted by Rev. Stewart Fultz and Rev. Lawrence Fultz. Family and friends will meet at 11:00 AM Tuesday, February 17, 2021 at the funeral home to travel in procession to Oak Grove Cemetery in Harrogate.

Pallbearers will be: SFC Adam Miracle, Chris Fultz, Mike Smith, Marcus Miller, Andrew Fultz and Jerry Myatt.