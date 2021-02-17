Day one, district basketball tournament schedule released
Local high school basketball teams now know their destination and opponent to begin the 2020-21 district basketball tournament.
Cumberland Gap High School will host both the girls and boys district basketball games this Friday, February 19.
The girls will play Chuckey Doak at 6 P.M. and the boys will play Chuckey Doak at 7:30 P.M..
Claiborne boys begin play Thursday, February 18 at Grainger against the Grizzlies.
The Lady Bulldogs will travel to South Green Friday, February 19 with the tip off set for 6 P.M..
These games are tentatively scheduled due to the winter weather moving into the area Wednesday evening and night.
By ALLEN EARL
allen.earl@claiborneprogress.net
