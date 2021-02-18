MEDIC seeks blood donations to replenish local stores, help Texas

MEDIC Regional Blood Center is asking for blood donations as soon as possible to help stabilize the local blood supply. Additionally, MEDIC hopes to collect enough products to supply some relief to Texas blood centers who have been devastated by winter storms.

MEDIC Regional Blood Center has an immediate, critical need (less than 2-day supply) for:

O Positive

MEDIC has low inventory levels (less than 3-day supply) for:

O Negative, A Positive, and A Negative

Locations for all MEDIC Regional Blood Center Donor Centers and Community Drives are below:

Downtown Knoxville – 1601 Ailor Avenue

Farragut – 11000 Kingston Pike

Athens – 213 E. Washington Avenue, Suite 104

Crossville – 96 Hayes Street, Suite 204

Location hours, directions and the Mobile Blood Drive list can be found at: medicblood.org

Note: MEDIC is requiring all donors to wear a mask or face covering.

Appointments are preferred. There is very limited availability for walk-in donors. Appointments can be made online at www.medicblood.org using the donate link or by calling 865-524-3074.

Winter weather has affected the blood supply in our region due to canceled drives and it has devastated the blood supply in the state of Texas.

“This is a great opportunity for our East Tennessee volunteers to help their neighbors in our region and in Texas. Whatever we can send them, will be a big help as they stabilize their inventory,” said Jim Decker, MEDIC CEO.

Brian Gannon, CEO of Gulf Coast (Houston Metro Area) said that his community needs blood and that he is greatly appreciative of those who are able to help.

“Gulf Coast was averaging 1000 units collected per day, they have not been able to collect since Sunday. Power has been out at most of the facilities going on 2 plus days.”

Nick Canedo, VP of community relations for ‘We Are Blood’ in the Austin/Metro Area, says they have been unable to operate since Feb. 13.

“No open donor centers or mobile drives since then. Thirteen drives cancelled as a result. We had fully booked donor center schedules each day so lots of appointments we had to cancel. We are not sure we can open tomorrow due to more snow and frozen mix predicted tonight. Our blood drives tomorrow are already cancelling.

“Red cells are barely hanging on and platelets are dire. Have barely any platelets today and unless we import, we’ll likely have zero tomorrow.”

This devastation is an important reminder that the blood on the shelves now is what would be used in a trauma event. It takes at least three days for donated blood to be processed and ready for distribution.