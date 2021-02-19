True stories of Black history in ‘The Ends We Seek’

The Word Players, a highly-regarded theatre group of Christian performers, are presenting “The Ends We Seek” during Black History Month. The group will be performing the play at the Walters State Community College –Tazewell campus auditorium on Feb. 25, beginning at 2 p.m.

The play, penned by Ethan Norman, provides vignettes of historical events as lived by a mother and her son. The vignettes center on critical multi-generational times from Abraham Lincoln’s election, to his Emancipation Proclamation through the Civil Rights protests led by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The play, inspired by true stories, shows the average person’s struggle to overcome a dysfunctional society rife with racism, counterpointed against the backdrop of our country’s history.

Sharp dialogue with captivating musical interludes allows viewers the opportunity to personalize and humanize the lives of ordinary people who were swept up in historical events.

A working theatre group since the mid-1990s, The Word Players has gained a reputation for excellence in faith-based performances while telling culturally-relevant stories.

Admission is free and the performances open to the public. Seating is limited to allow for social distancing. Masks will be required.

To reserve your free seat, log onto: https://bit.lyt/3k1sQi4. In the event you have trouble registering, watch the short instructional video at: https://bit.ly/2ZqvD.

For more information, contact Eileen.Bowers@ws.edu.

Walter’s State Tazewell Campus is located next to the Claiborne County Public Library, just off Old Knoxville Road in Tazewell.

This project is supported by The Tennessee Arts Commission via the Arts Builds Communities Grant Program.

The Word Players is an approved Teaching Artist Organization.

You may donate to this nonprofit at: www.wordplayers.org.